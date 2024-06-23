&Partners Invests $491,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
