&Partners Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

&Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,111,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.76. 835,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,100. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

