&Partners Purchases 19,458 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

&Partners boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

F stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 50,201,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,174,860. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

