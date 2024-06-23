&Partners Purchases 4,943 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

&Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,235. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

