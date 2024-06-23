&Partners Purchases Shares of 5,016 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.71. 9,938,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,806. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

