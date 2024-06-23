&Partners Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after buying an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $93.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,830,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.