&Partners Sells 9,450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

&Partners lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,521,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 38,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,634,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.02. 1,173,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.27 and its 200 day moving average is $326.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.