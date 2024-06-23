&Partners Takes $373,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $56,699,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,053,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

