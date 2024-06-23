&Partners Takes $470,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 160,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 182.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,976,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

