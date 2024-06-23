&Partners Takes $518,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

&Partners acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 253.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 13.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4 %

OKE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.88. 6,799,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

