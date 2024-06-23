Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $783,874.90

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $136.35 million and approximately $783,874.90 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

