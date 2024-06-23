Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $153.00 at TD Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.71.

Shares of PCTY opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $132.61 and a 1 year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

