PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $19,792,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after buying an additional 787,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

