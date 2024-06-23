PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Position Reduced by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,069 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of PetMed Express worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in PetMed Express by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 416,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.69.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

