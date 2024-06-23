Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $6.08 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

