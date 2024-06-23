Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. 10,033,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

