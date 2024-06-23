Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

RAFE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 2,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

