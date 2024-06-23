Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,511. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,318,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

