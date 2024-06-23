PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.28 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00115916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

