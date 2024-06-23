PotCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.48 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $12.48 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00116654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.