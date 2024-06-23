Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,996 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Under Armour worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 3,590,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.