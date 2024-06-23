Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 29,322 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.