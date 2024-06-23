Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.22. 14,790,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,651. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $225.50 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.01.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

