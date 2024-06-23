Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Financial Analysis

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Molecular Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Molecular Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,072.57%. Molecular Partners has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 53.13%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Molecular Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.60 Molecular Partners $7.84 million 44.91 -$69.04 million ($2.02) -4.75

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Partners. Molecular Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -58.80% -51.37% Molecular Partners -864.64% -31.42% -28.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Molecular Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Switch-DARPin platform, a multispecific cKIT x CD16a x CD47 Switch-DARPin program for targeted and conditional immune cell activation; and Radio-DARPin Therapy (RDT) platform, a delivery system for effective and selective delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors. It has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; and collaboration agreement with Orano Med SAS to develop novel Radio-DARPin therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

