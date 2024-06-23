Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.94. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
