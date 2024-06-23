Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for The AES Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 39.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

