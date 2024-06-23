Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $139.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,113 shares of company stock worth $3,969,251. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.