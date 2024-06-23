Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PWR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.00. 1,388,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day moving average is $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.