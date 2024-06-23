Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

