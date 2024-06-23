Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,146,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,001,000 after buying an additional 134,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

