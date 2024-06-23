Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $226.11. 3,322,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average of $240.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

