Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $102.94. 2,973,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

