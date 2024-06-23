Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,871,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

