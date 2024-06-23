Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,484,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,358,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,112. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.