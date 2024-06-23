Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 2,569,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

