Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 1,208,804 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,405,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 223,392 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,469,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 194,096 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 429,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,758. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

