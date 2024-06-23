Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

