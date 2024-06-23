Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock remained flat at $27.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,561,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

