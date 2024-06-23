Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 675,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

