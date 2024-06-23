Raytech Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RAY)

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 24th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Raytech Price Performance
Shares of RAY stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Raytech has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
About Raytech
