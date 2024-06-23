RDA Financial Network Acquires 231 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.71 and its 200-day moving average is $449.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.