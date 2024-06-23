RDA Financial Network Acquires 651 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

