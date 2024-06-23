RDA Financial Network Buys 1,096 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

