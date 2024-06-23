RDA Financial Network Buys 1,096 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.