RDA Financial Network Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,450 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.