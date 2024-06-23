RDA Financial Network Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after acquiring an additional 550,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. 16,238,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,369,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

