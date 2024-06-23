RDA Financial Network Has $2.63 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 118,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 103,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 1,796,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,720. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.