RDA Financial Network Has $496,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $5,509,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,195. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

