RDA Financial Network Has $714,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,034 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

