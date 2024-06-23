RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

