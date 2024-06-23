RDA Financial Network Sells 570 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

